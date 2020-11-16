Letter: election aftermath

When Bill Bradley ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2000 I traveled to New Hampshire to volunteer in that state’s primary election. When Al Gore was nominated that summer I was working in Hawaii and not active in the fall campaign. That election ended up hanging on a chad in Florida and decided by the Supreme Court, leaving me disappointed and angry. I did what I had to do; I got over it and life went on. Sixteen years later a well qualified Democrat outpolled a questionably qualified Republican by 2.8 million votes but lost in the electoral college. Disappointed and disgusted, I had to accept it… and work to keep it from happening again. And now the 2016 winner’s four years in office have left him loser of his reelection bid. Joe Biden has won the presidency by over 5 million votes and a 306-234 margin in the anachronistic electoral college. To those who voted for the loser I say: I understand your pain.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
