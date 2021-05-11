Letter: ELECTION AUDITS

I don't understand why so many people are fighting the effort to get to the truth. It tells me they know there was fraud, and don't want to have it verified. They say the election was fair without having any facts to back it up. Preliminary reports from actual audits in AZ, MI, WI, PA, & GA show tens of thousands of illegal ballots were counted.
If we can't return to the days of legal and fair elections, the country will be destroyed like the dictatorial nations.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.