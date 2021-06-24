 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "Election Fraud" is the word of one demented loser.
View Comments

Letter: "Election Fraud" is the word of one demented loser.

  • Comments

The Constitution and Amendments give the right to vote to every citizen of the United States, born or naturalized. Hundreds of thousands of America’s finest, Republicans and Democrats, have died in countless wars, protecting that most sacred right. Some of those heroes (our last president refers to as “losers”) were probably grandfathers, fathers, mothers, sisters or brothers, husbands or wives, of the very members of the party in Washington, D.C. trying to block that right for which our relatives died.

The reason for this sudden “panic about voting” is a neurotic group of ignorant conspiracists and created out of thin air by a maniacal despot who claimed fraud at his huge election loss—another totalitarian.

A year before the 2016 and 21elections, he was claiming fraud, preparing for his losses. He lost - both popular votes - by some of the most lopsided differences. But, his father told him, “A Trump never loses.”

Rank him with Hitler, Amin, Stalin, Vlad, Kim, and Attila, but keep our democracy and vote free.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News