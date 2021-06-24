Letter: "Election Fraud" is the word of one demented loser.

The Constitution and Amendments give the right to vote to every citizen of the United States, born or naturalized. Hundreds of thousands of America’s finest, Republicans and Democrats, have died in countless wars, protecting that most sacred right. Some of those heroes (our last president refers to as “losers”) were probably grandfathers, fathers, mothers, sisters or brothers, husbands or wives, of the very members of the party in Washington, D.C. trying to block that right for which our relatives died.
The reason for this sudden “panic about voting” is a neurotic group of ignorant conspiracists and created out of thin air by a maniacal despot who claimed fraud at his huge election loss—another totalitarian.
A year before the 2016 and 21elections, he was claiming fraud, preparing for his losses. He lost - both popular votes - by some of the most lopsided differences. But, his father told him, “A Trump never loses.”
Rank him with Hitler, Amin, Stalin, Vlad, Kim, and Attila, but keep our democracy and vote free.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
