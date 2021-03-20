Letter: election fraud

In President Trump's speech to his followers on January 6th, he made multiple allegations of voter fraud, any one of which would have cast serious doubt on the election results of at least that state. His loyal followers were outraged, and acted accordingly. The problem is: in over 60 court cases based on those allegations, the Trump Administration lost every one. Indeed, some of the cases were decided on procedural or jurisdictional grounds, but there were a number that were decided on the merits of the challenge. And they did not win a single one of those. Not one. Allegations do not constitute proof. So my question to my Republican brothers and sisters is, how far down the dark road that Donald Trump is leading you are you willing to go? Abandon how many principles? Your political "enemies" are fellow citizens, who love the Country as much as you.
Abraham Byrd
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.