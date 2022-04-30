 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Election “fraud”

  • Comments

I see the Republicans continue to say the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” by the Democrats (see recent comments by Alabama’s Republican governor) Seems to me if they really believe it, rather than passing restrictive voting laws, they should just employ the techniques that the Democrats used and steal the 2024 election back. Unless of course, they think their ethics would prevent such a thing? (Stop laughing!). I wonder if this lunacy will ever abate?

Michael Perdue

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: DeSantis not Trump in 2024

I wanted to thank all the Democrat lead investigations of former President Trump. There is the January 6 Select "Get Trump" Committee investig…

Letter: Inflation

Inflation is now at 8.5% per year. Rising prices are caused by two factors. Either aggregate supply contracts relative to aggregate demand or …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News