Letter: Election “fraud”

I see the Republicans continue to say the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” by the Democrats (see recent comments by Alabama’s Republican governor) Seems to me if they really believe it, rather than passing restrictive voting laws, they should just employ the techniques that the Democrats used and steal the 2024 election back. Unless of course, they think their ethics would prevent such a thing? (Stop laughing!). I wonder if this lunacy will ever abate?