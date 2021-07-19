Letter: Election fraud

I think it is hilarious how liberal reporters and voters are still referring to the "lies" from Trump, et al about 2020 election fraud. They are in denial as more evidence surfaces everyday about the illegal activity that occurred. I believe election fraud should be self-evident, since there are not 80 million people in favor of the poor, destructive policies of Biden and Harris. Voters wouldn't support a candidate that stayed in his basement during the election. The disaster at our Southern border is just one example of bad decision making.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.