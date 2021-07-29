Letter: Election history

The date "January 6" gets all the publicity for its historical significance, but January 7 means infinitely more to me. In the early morning hours I forced myself to stay awake and watch the formal, humdrum, roll call of members of Congress to repeat a series of brief scripted dialogues with the vice president in order to certify the election results.
At 3:30 AM I retired to bed with an irrepressible, "choke-back-the-tears" feeling of an indescribable soaring pride in my country, and to imagine the Capitol Building, in the deepest dark of night.
Robert Robak
East side
