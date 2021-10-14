 Skip to main content
Letter: Election Integrity is code for the Big Lie
Letter: Election Integrity is code for the Big Lie

Recently, Trump held another "rally" in Georgia. In attendance were the usual MAGA red hatted lemmings who were treated to yet another helping of his assault on the truth. He told his followers, "We won the Arizona forensic audit yesterday at a level that you won't believe"

He is demanding audits in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Texas, with more to come. These audits are a waste of daylight and taxpayer/donor money. The farcical Arizona Ninja Turtles audit showed Biden winning even more votes. Any additional audits will not tip the scale for Sir Donald and certainly will not give him a ticket to Pennsylvania Avenue.

HIs planting of election fraud seeds serves to galvanize his base.

Trump's autocratic effort to destroy fair elections was evidenced by the January insurrection that he orchestrated. This could very well be a dress rehearsal for things to come!

Rex Witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

