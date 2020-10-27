 Skip to main content
Letter: Election Integrity
By attempting to undermine the integrity of our election, and calling for an “army of poll watchers”, Donald Trump is setting the stage for voter confrontation and intimidation.

He is encouraging the potential for violence before, during, and after the election.

Might this cause some wavering Trump supporters to rethink their loyalties?

Where a desperate Trump is now leading, they may not follow.

Many former Republican elected officials and military leaders have identified Trump as a threat to our democracy.

Unfortunately, Senator McSally, and most other Republican Senators and Congressmen, have stood silently by as Trump has undermined our democracy, and our decency. 

They have abandoned their principles, one by one, until they have been left with none.

My hope is that there are other Republican voters out there who are willing to quietly admit to themselves that this is not what they voted for, or what they want for America.

Mark McKinney

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

