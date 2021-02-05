Letter: Election Integrity

When I read Sen. Martin Quezada’s (D-Glendale) comments on the election (Tucson & Region front page, Friday, January 22, 2021), “The reason there’s doubts out there about our elections right now is because of uncorroborated claims, misinformation, and flat-out lies that have been told over and over…”, I thought he was talking about 2016, when Democrats first tried to get the electors to repudiate Donald Trump, then they embraced the “Steele Dossier” which we now know was bought and paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Then we had the Mueller investigation, trying to undermine the President. When that failed, we had the first impeachment, and then the second impeachment. Joe Biden blackmailed the Ukrainian government, threatening to withhold one billion dollars unless they fired the prosecutor who was investigating his son, and then bragged about it on video. This is why no one trusts the media!
Raymond D Trombino
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.