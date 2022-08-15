Letter: Election Integrity

In 2000 the Florida recount continued into December, with GW Bush the presidential winner, beginning the debate over election security.

In a 2005 report the Commission on Election Reform, chaired by former president Jimmy Carter (D) and Washington insider James Baker (R), cited concerns about early voting, mail ballots and voter ID among potential causes of fraud.

Education institutions also produced voting studies. CalTech, MIT and Harvard are the best known. One conclusion noted we have provided convenience for voters, while sacrificing security and accuracy.

Harvard's Election Integrity Project ranked our 2012-2018 national elections 57th and last among world democracies, according to U.S. News & World Report. Addressing a wide range of problems, Harvard rated American voting with Mexico and Panama in insecurity. Costa Rica, Chile and Scandinavian countries rated as securest.

So some Americans wish to expand voter roles at any cost, while others are committed to preserving the integrity, security, secrecy, trust and reliability of the system as originally structured.

And the beat goes on.

Jim Crumpacker

SaddleBrooke