Letter: Election interference

I'm kinda curious...Would one of you Republicans out there please tell me how you would react if a Democrat Senator went to another state where he did not govern and tried to get them to throw away perfectly legal votes? Would you be screaming the word "treason"?
At a very minimum, I think Lindsey Graham should be censured by the Senate...and most especially by the Republican Senate. (Yeah...like that's gonna happen...)
Perhaps Graham's interference will anger the undecided voters in Georgia enough to secure a win for the two Dems running in the Georgia Senate runoff race. Wouldn't that be karma?
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
