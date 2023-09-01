German playwright Bertolt Brecht said it best - “Who does not know the truth, is simply a fool…..yet who knows the truth and calls it a lie, is a criminal.”

Mr. Trump knows the truth but continues to lie about the 2020 election. GOP “leaders” and TV/radio pundits know the truth yet continue to promote election lies. Trump and pundits are raking in $millions from those who either believe the lies or just don’t care about them.

These lies are dangerous. They have destroyed people’s lives, allowed hate groups to thrive, and are responsible for the extreme polarization in our country. Those who willfully condone election lies, conspiracies, disgusting rhetoric, political violence, and criminality do not hold the democratic values and ethics that our democracy requires. Those who believe what they want to believe does not make their beliefs true. Truth and facts matter.

Deciphering the fools and criminals in today’s political madness is not that hard to figure out.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown