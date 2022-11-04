Letter: Election lies

When Blake Masters debated with Mark Kelly in the race for the Senate seat, he fell back to the typical Republican playbook of rhetorical politics: paint the current economic situation and that at the border in bleakest colors (all wrong), sound off in shrill tones, accuse the opponent of malfeasance while in DC, and use contradictory language as to the abortion issue. Worse, like all the other Republicans, he relied on the Trump mantra that the 2020 election was stolen. Has anyone ever realized that we all got only one ballot, and that no Republican has ever questioned the validity of the election results when it concerned themselves? They want to have the cake and eat it too. Sure, inflation is currently very high, worldwide, this is not US-made. But unemployment is extremely low, the economy is booming, so the Republicans resort to extremist positions in their rhetoric and have nothing to offer in concrete terms, except Trump, the hypnotist of the masses, and 19th-century anti-abortion arguments