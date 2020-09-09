 Skip to main content
Letter: Election meddling
Letter: Election meddling

Re: the Sept 6 article "Racial tensions roiling US pose a target for election meddlers."

The article raises an extremely serious issue that ought to be of concern to all citizens, whatever one's political persuasion. Russia's Internet Research Agency has been and continues to be actively engaged in creating as much division, distrust and hatred between Americans as they can, and they are adept at doing it by social media. This furthers their interest in making Americans distrust their fellow citizens and the institutions which are fundamental for our democracy. And while Russia clearly favors President Trump, they will happily sow disinformation on all sides. So, the warning to us is clear: if what you read on social media about someone on the Other Side makes you really angry, if it is deliciously awful, beware. Realize who benefits from making us distrust and hate each other. We are all, after all, Americans.

Abraham R. Byrd III

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

