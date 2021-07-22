Letter: Election Reform

It is shocking to hear of state legislatures suddenly changing election laws, often without popular support as measured by opinion research polls and with slim partisan majorities. Reasonable standards for ballot access should apply in all the states. Although our Constitution makes states responsible for holding congressional elections, Article I, Section 4, vests ultimate power in Congress to make statutory reforms. Let Congress engage in a debate on the provisions of such reforms and, by their passage, begin to resolve the chaos and division. Without such reform, I fear our Union will not easily endure.
Robert Maier
Foothills
