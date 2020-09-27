 Skip to main content
Letter: Election results denial
I have to laugh over the democrats' hysteria that President Trump might not leave if he loses the election. The democrats have been trying to perpetuate a coup ever since President Trump was elected almost four years ago. It's much more likely the democrats and their antifa friends will refuse to accept a Joe Biden defeat and subject us all to more tantrums, whether of the legal or violent type.

Helen Moulton

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

