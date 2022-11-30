 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Election Results Fixed?

A person was complaining that it took Florida less than 24 hours to provide election results. Perhaps Florida doesn't allow for curing of mail-in ballots, didn't have a large volume of mail-in ballots dropped off on election day or doesn't allow out of country ballots to be counted unless they arrive on or before election day. Or, a nod to conspiracy theories, The Fix Is In. Who needs to count votes when the outcome has been predetermined? Has Florida been corrupted by the end always justifies the means Republicans? Perhaps, since Republicans are longer Conservatives, but I doubt it.

james abels

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

