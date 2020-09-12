Letter: Election Results

I recently read that in-person votes cast on election day will likely show Trump with a huge lead over Biden. However, Trump’s lead will likely disappear over the next several days once the mail-in ballots are counted. The finished count possibly revealing that Trump did not win the election, as some may have thought on election day, but Biden is the true victor. Should this scenario happen, it would be disastrous for election officials to release preliminary election day vote counts.
Given the current climate of violence/division throughout our country, such disinformation could lead to even more violence.
As such, I am calling on all responsible Americans to write to elected officials, asking then to do all they can to prevent this from happening by insisting that all local election officials in all jurisdictions refrain from revealing to anyone any vote counting tallies until all votes cast have been counted. We are a patient people, and can wait for the final vote tally to be announced.
Stephen May
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
