Letter: Election rigging

At the birth of the Republic, women and minorities had about the same civil rights as a monkey in a zoo. In the 20th century, efforts by Democrats vastly improved the self-determination rights of all Americans. But now, Republicans are poised to take away those rights. Your 12-year-old niece may soon be forced to bring an unwanted pregnancy to term. How long before contraceptives and marihuana are illegal?

Battling against civil rights for anyone not a white male, it appears likely Republicans will lose power in the near future once whites become a minority. The only hope Republicans have is to rig the electoral system so that they can stay in power, irrespective of the will of the people.

If you want to keep the rights you hold most dear, vote Democrat.

Walter Mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

