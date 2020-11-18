 Skip to main content
Letter: election security
Letter: election security

Politicians and activists do NOT want secure elections, they want to win by whatever means. That is why they constantly push for computerized voting and fewer and fewer safety features, such as signatures. They DO NOT want you to see the real count, they only want you to see the count they report. Paper ballots, with a signature, are the gold standard, easy to use, easy to count, and easy to recount and audit. No other system even comes close in election security, there are numerous studies that support this. If you truly want your vote to count, demand paper ballots. Otherwise, don't complain about the results.

William Werries

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

