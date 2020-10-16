Letter: Election Vote

Adolf Hitler, between 1933 and 1945, enabled the citizens of Europe to make the transition from religious and secular anti-Semitism to racial anti-Semitism and the resulting extermination of six million European Jews.
Without the cooperation of the native populations of countries occupied by Nazi Germany, the Holocaust would never have taken place.
President Trump, in less than four years, has enabled White Nationalists, racists, homophobes, and anti-Semites to make the transition to increased physical and verbal violence against African Americans, immigrants, gays, and Jews.
If you are having a hard time voting for Joe Biden, convince yourself it is a vote against Trump who is a clear and present danger to the best of America's values and norms.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
