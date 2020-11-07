 Skip to main content
Letter: Election
Letter: Election

The Democrats did not make the gains hoped for in this election simply because AOC’s green new deal, Bernie Sanders Medicare for all, Nancy Pelosi’ s unpopularity with both Democrats and Republicans and her refusal to negotiate in the COVID-19 packages that have been offered.

As much as ideas such those help advance programs like that in the future they brought extra resistance again from both Democrats and Republicans. I believe that has helped sink the Democrats hopes of big gains in the legislatures, as all Democrats were painted with the same brush as the extreme left and leaving those in the middle unable to separate themselves from those extremes.

The Republicans have capitalized on those extremes and we see the country staying more red than blue.

Larry Huff

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

