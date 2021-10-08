Letter: Election

How sweet. How sublime. After months and months of attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election in Maricopa County, the CyberNinjas had to admit that Biden won with even more votes -- about 360 more. There will undoubtedly be efforts to discredit the findings and come up with all sorts of so-called discoveries of fraud, but the audit is done. The results are in in. Joe Biden was the clear winner. Perhaps other red state governors and legislatures will learn a lesson from this inane effort to overturn what Chris Krebs called the safest, most secure election in this country's history. But seeing how Trumpian-style craziness has crept into their mindsets, it will probably not deter them from undergoing similar expensive, time-consuming cockamamie foolishness.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.