Letter: election

A FABLE
Once upon a time many nations were ruled by Kings. They lived in palaces and were surrounded by others, generally family members, called royalty. When the nation faced danger, the king was called upon to lead the fight for his nation. Battles were fought and the King led the troops. He was at the front of forces leading the charge against the enemy. A king generally welcomed this role as it allowed a public display of his courage, and leadership.
Today this nation has a leader who thinks he is a King. We face a battle with a mighty virus that can destroy us. Unfortunately the “King” has no courage, no competency and no leadership. He sits in his castle and sends his people into battle without the necessary weapons and armor as casualties and deaths increase.
Soon the people will have an opportunity to depose this king and save the Country. Let us hope we do so.
Harry Peck
Tubac
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
