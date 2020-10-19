 Skip to main content
Letter: election
Letter: election

Even though I am a registered with the Green Party, please, regardless of your party affiliation or independent status, consider voting for Democratic candidates across the board.

We can't have four more years of Trump and his cronies controlling the Executive branch and the Senate. The country as a whole and our system of governing will be damaged even further otherwise.

We also need Democratic majorities in the Arizona House and Senate.

Time to start undoing the damage and bring the country back together.

With Respect and Hope.

Richard Fridena

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

