Letter: election
I believe older republican's would gladly stand in line on election day, the Grand old Party would prefer to que up on election day. And show valid identification. in that way we are assured a fair honest vote that will in that way the mail in ballots that flooded all over the county with unverified signatures would not be counted. there is a legal way to submit mail in ballots it requires valid signature as well.. Thanks being concerned about the republican's but I believe an honest election is perforable.

mark kendall

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

