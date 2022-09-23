Letter: Election

When I go to the polls to vote this year, I am going to vote on the results I see from different policies. Right now I believe Arizona is in reasonable shape. I do not want our state to look like New York, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota. Washington, Oregon or California. I want a safe border, low crime, criminal justice for everyone, abortions decided on in each state, lower gas prices (I have an electric car and a gas car), lower food prices, parental input in the educational system, free speech for everyone. I don't want to feel unsafe going to the grocery store. I don't particularly like Donald Trump, but I do prefer his policies. The cancel culture has to end. Everyone should be able to voice their opinion in a civil manner. Our Founding Fathers weren't perfect. Our nation isn't perfect. But I would rather be here than anywhere else. I love my country. I love God.
Gayle Blackwell
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.