Letter: election

To all voters, blue, red, and purple, Thank you for your vote. Our democracy depends on it. Our future demands it. And, our lives will continue to be affected by it. Do not let it stop here. Continue to exercise this inalienable right. Stay involved. Educate ourselves and those around us, including our children and grandchildren, the leaders of the future. Be civil, provide good argument and continue to listen to other points of view. It ain't pretty but it works. Be safe and healthy.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!