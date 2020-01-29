Letter: 2020 ELECTION

Donald Trump cannot win the election in November without foreign interference. Russia has proved they are skilled at manufacturing propaganda and lies which are then infiltrated into social media.
The Republican Senate also knows this although they profess it is ok. They want Trump to use foreign influence in the 2020 election, because without it he cannot win. 2+2=4. If they do not indict Mr. Trump he will have a rubber stamp to continue his cheating and lies.
Few Republican senators like Mr. Trump, and in fact they fear him for the bully that he is. They want him to continue as president, however, in the hopes of another right-wing Supreme Court judge. They are perpetrating the cheating & lies as his defense in this so called trial.
If this outrage continues & Trump wins in 2020, hold on to your hats. He will feel vilified and God forbid what his screwy crazy brain will cook up next. It won't be pretty.. Adios Democracy and adios planet earth!
Susan Dooley
North side
