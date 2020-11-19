Letter: Election

To the editor:
I'm writing to share my thoughts on why Senator McSally lost the election to Mark Kelly. Primarily, I think it was McSally’s negative campaign, a campaign filled with outright falsehoods and name-calling. We currently have a president who has used the same tactics throughout his business and political career. Perhaps McSally learned too much from her association with President Trump. I would hope that before she returns to life outside of government, one of her last actions will be to clearly state that Joe Biden has been elected President in a fair and free election with no evidence of any significant voter fraud and that Donald J. Trump owes the American people a dignified concession to that fact. Out democracy cannot survive in good health if the evidence-based reality is not accepted. Sincerely, Gary Kautto
