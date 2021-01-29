 Skip to main content
Letter: Election
Biden has been in office for a little more than a week and has already signed innumerable executive orders and not one leftest is calling this a theocracy or monarchy as they did when President Trump signed a few. Biden's administration along with Pelosi and Schumer have made numerous statements that smell of socialism! I for one, along with the 74 million or so that voted for Trump don't approve. Do we now have democratic socialism? Is this what the 80 or so million people that allegedly voted for Biden wanted? If so, this nation of ours is in deep trouble!

Conservatives are being censored, cancelled and blacklisted by the openly leftest supporting media. There are talks of deprogramming Trump supporters-- sounds like communist China! This is unity?? What is happening to our country? Does this president really know what he is doing, happening and allowing??

Ron Furtak

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

