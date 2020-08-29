Letter: Elections

Elections are supposed to represent the Will of the People. In the year 2000, we all were excitedly awaiting the long drawn-out count in Florida. But then the Supreme Court stepped in and did what had never been done before. They stopped the count, and took the vote away from every person whose vote had not yet been counted, effectively deciding the election themselves, Next the year 2016. The People elected Hillary Clinton by a majority of almost 3,000,000 votes--one of the largest victories in modern times. But the Electoral College overturned the Will of The People, and installed Donald Trump as President of the United States.
An off-year Senate election in Arizona. The People elected Kirsten Sinema, rejecting her opponent Martha McSally. But Governor Ducey stepped in and appointed McSally to the other Arizona Senate seat.
And here we are now: 2020. Any suggestions?
Barbara Schneidau
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
