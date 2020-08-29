 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Elections
View Comments

Letter: Elections

Elections are supposed to represent the Will of the People. In the year 2000, we all were excitedly awaiting the long drawn-out count in Florida.    But then the Supreme Court stepped in and did what had never been done before.  They stopped the count, and took the vote away from every person whose vote had not yet been counted, effectively deciding the election themselves, Next the year 2016.  The People elected Hillary Clinton by a majority of almost 3,000,000 votes--one of the largest victories in modern times.  But the Electoral College overturned the Will of The People, and installed Donald Trump as President of the United States.

An off-year Senate election in Arizona. The People elected Kirsten Sinema, rejecting her opponent Martha McSally.  But Governor Ducey stepped in and appointed McSally to the other Arizona Senate seat.

And here we are now:  2020.  Any suggestions?

Barbara Schneidau

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News