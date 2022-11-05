 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Elections

With elections around the corner just remember what the Republican party has come to mean. Instead of the GOP, it is now the "TAP", or the "Take Away Party". They will continue to take away your voting rights, women's rights, rights for fair elections if it keeps them from losing, rights for fair election results to stand if they don't win, rights of people seeking to legally immigrate to this country, and they will continue to let corporations continue to take money and not pay their share of taxes. They will continue to take away layers of democracy until we are left with one party: The Take Away Party. The only thing they won't take away is automatic rifles! It's insidious anarchy. You may know the old joke of the difference between the two parties: The Democrats think the glass is half full and the Republicans think the glass is theirs. Keep that in mind when you vote next month if we want to keep democracy alive in this country.

Herb Mcreynolds

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

