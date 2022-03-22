 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Elections
I am a 80-year young Conservative, and have always voted Absentee. Democrats are trying to eliminate all impediments to voting, and Republicans are trying to change procedures to eliminate cheating. Election boards have given accurate, secure elections low priority as evidenced by substantiated examples of dead, unqualified, out-of-state people voting, incomplete ballots and illegal ballot harvesting. They have resisted allowing oversight at local polling locations. Secure, accurate elections SHOULD be the goal of every American to maintain our republic democracy. I believe all political goals can be accomplished while maintaining the ability to vote Absentee. It requires a Voter ID number combined with a robust system to maintain accurate voter records. At election time, ballots with the ID would be compared to the database, and only legal ballots accepted. The privilege to vote should include some responsibilities including the accurate completion of a ballot. Inaccurate ballots should be discarded. Requirements need to be implemented so that election results are known within 24 hours from polling closure.

Ken Wolfe

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

