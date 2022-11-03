Letter: Elections

I'm calling on all Republicans of good faith to come out of their FOXhole and see the world as it really is. Vaccinations have always been the answer to COVID. An insurrection is an attempt to destroy everything this Country stands for. Women's rights should not be denied because of someone's religious beliefs. Most of all, if you deny truth and instead believe falsehoods because they coincide with your preconceived biases, you are ceding you ability to think critically. Please think of the long term consequences of your vote. If you read this opinion and it has you thinking, I"m encouraged, regardless of your final judgement. VOTE!