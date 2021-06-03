Letter: Elections

The GOP will do anything to enforce voter suppression. They have become a cult with a criminal as their leader.
They follow said criminal who:
1. Denied, ignored and lied about the Covid-19 virus from the beginning. Refer to the "Bob Woodward" tapes.
2. Is responsible for at least 400,000 deaths due to his arrogance, stupidity and criminality.
3. Keeps spreading the "Big Lie" that that he won the election and it was stolen from him. Where as it has been
proven more than many times the result is just the opposite.
4. He has lost all court battles to contest this.
5. The Arizona GOP and national are both complicit to allow this to continue on.
This need to stop either intentionally or legally.
Charles Middagh
North side
