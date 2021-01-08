Letter: Electoral College Cause of Riots

Trump's merry band of looters demonstrated another very good reason to get rid of the antiquated electoral college. It's a target for those wishing to destroy our democracy, with the entire congress and the official presidential election results gathered in one big room.
Never mind the extreme elitism of only 538 people actually voting for president in a nation of 327 million. The electoral college is just another form of gerrymandering, as perfected in states like Arizona, to make sure the minority rules. Tiny states have two senators, and that is enough equality.
Never mind that we would actually know the results of a presidential race on election night or the next day, without the electoral college sitting like a lump of hair in the drain. Do we need two months of drama? No, but many Americans want to keep this easy target available for our enemies.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.