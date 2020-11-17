Letter: Electoral College is a joke

Thanks to Renee Downing (where have you been?) for her piece on the Electoral College. It stands out as one of the most embarrassing aspects of American “democracy” and belies the claim that we are “the greatest nation on earth,” as my mother used to say.
The Electoral College is a ridiculous, outdated anachronism for the many reasons that Downing listed. No other modern country has anything approaching it as a way to elect its head of state. Witness the aftermath of this past election.
To register your concern, go to nationalpopularvote.com.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
