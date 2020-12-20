Letter: Electoral College is now a danger to our country

What the public has now witnessed is the Electoral College being used a tool to attempt to overthrow the will of the voters. Lawsuits were focused strictly on battleground states while the rest of the population that voted was ignored during this barrage of coup de tat like litigation. These lawsuits totally ignored the fact that 7 million more people voted for the other candidate and sought to disenfranchise over 80 million people, The major problem with the Electoral College is its winner take all structure. This allows Presidential candidates and their parties to ignore large sections of the country. Democrats ignore the south, while Republicans ignore the coasts. It also fosters more partisanship as if candidates were forced to compete for electoral votes proportionally by popular vote in each state their messaging would have to become more centrist and moderated. It is time for Congress and the American people to rethink this antiquated system and make it proportional to the actual popular vote in each state.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
