Letter: Electoral College is the fraud
View Comments

Letter: Electoral College is the fraud

Re: the Feb. 26 article "Electoral College, Constitution are under attack."

The opinion article by Jeffrey McConnell and his letter to the editor once again trots out the myth that larger vs. smaller states was the rationale for creating the Electoral College ( EC). McConnell once again argues that voters in California should have diminished Presidential election representation compared to smaller states.

The Electoral College was created in 1804 and specifically was a compromise that allowed regular citizens to vote for the President instead of only the members of Congress. It was a measure designed to allow "electors" appoint a different person for President should the public vote for someone who is unfit for office. Slavery was also part of the compromise as it allowed southern states with smaller populations to count slaves as three fifths of a person.

California became a state on Sept 9, 1850, fifty years after the Electoral College was created. McConnell's rationale for the Electoral College is based more on partisan political considerations than actual historical fact.

Todd Smyth

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News