Letter: Electoral College is the fraud

Re: the Feb. 26 article "Electoral College, Constitution are under attack."
The opinion article by Jeffrey McConnell and his letter to the editor once again trots out the myth that larger vs. smaller states was the rationale for creating the Electoral College ( EC). McConnell once again argues that voters in California should have diminished Presidential election representation compared to smaller states.
The Electoral College was created in 1804 and specifically was a compromise that allowed regular citizens to vote for the President instead of only the members of Congress. It was a measure designed to allow "electors" appoint a different person for President should the public vote for someone who is unfit for office. Slavery was also part of the compromise as it allowed southern states with smaller populations to count slaves as three fifths of a person.
California became a state on Sept 9, 1850, fifty years after the Electoral College was created. McConnell's rationale for the Electoral College is based more on partisan political considerations than actual historical fact.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
