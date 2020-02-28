Letter: Electoral College Reality

Re: the Feb. 26 article "Electoral College, Constitution are under attack."
Before your columnist Jeffrey McConnell lectures us on the Constitution, it would be helpful if he read it. An amendment does NOT require approval of "all three federal branches," just Congress (by 2/3) and the states (by 3/4). The National Popular Vote initiative is NOT "blatantly unconstitutional" Article II allows states to choose electors any way they want; for 70 years nobody in South Carolina voted for president but the state legislature. It's time to retire the old canard that tripling the voting power of Vermonters at the expense of Texans, Floridians and, yes, Arizonans, as the current electoral college actually does "protects" citizens of small states or that democracy is somehow antithetical to a republic. (See Baker v. Carr, the 1962 "one man, one vote" ruling). McConnell doesn't seem to mind having each state now follow the will of its voters, just don't let the nation.
Andrew Browning
Foothills
