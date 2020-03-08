Letter: Electoral College vs Popular Vote

Re: the Feb. 28 article "Tobe fair, National Popular Vote should replace Electoral College."
As I have previously written to the Star, past and current writers have advocated abolishing the Electoral College in favor of the national popular vote in electing our president for various reasons. However meritorious this proposal is, one factor always seems to get overlooked: implementation.
Essentially, the small population states agreed to ratify the Constitution if they could be protected from being overwhelmed by the large ones. Thus, each state got 2 senators and the Electoral College was formed. Given this, why would any small population state today vote to amend the Constitution to abolish the Electoral College? Thus, no implementation.
The fairest way to elect the president would be for each state to apportion its electoral vote to its popular vote. This way the popular vote is taken into account, each candidate can get some votes and there is no winner take all. Best of all, no Constitutional Amendment is required.
Raymond Silverstein
Midtown
