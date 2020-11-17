Letter: Electoral college

Once again there are calls to eliminate the electoral college. Those people that do are either ignorant or derisive of it's history. Had there not been an electoral college we would not have had one United States. The electoral college was founded on something not found in our country today- compromise. The smaller states were concerned about the more populous states controlling the country. The legislature was a compromise, the House based on population and the Senate on equal representation. The electoral college is a compromise between these two systems. We need to keep the college to maintain equal representation of all states.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
