Letter: Electoral College

What bothers me about the Electoral College is the winner take all scenario. Therefore my vote for President in 2016 was a waste of time since ALL the electors go to the candidate who won the plurality of the statewide votes.
Why not prorate the votes for the presidential candidate: in 2016 48% voted for Mike Pence and 44% for Tom Kaine. So figure out the math of what it should have been.
Anyway, I wonder how the Republicans would have felt if they won the popular but lost the Electoral College vote as in 2000 and 2016? They would have had kittens (and the Humane Society of So. Arizona would have a lot of work on their hands).
As for the Yahoos rioting as stated in one person's letter to the editor, if this had been in another third world country, there would have been revolution.
Judith Hubbard
Midtown
