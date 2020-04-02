Letter: Electoral College

As often as Jonathan Hoffman writes about the benefits of a constitutional republic (Constitutional republics superior to democracies, March 22), there seem to be many more writers demanding the abolishment of the Electoral College. Those writers often refer to the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton won the national popular vote by about 3 million votes but was denied an Electoral College victory. However, voters should also know that in 2016 there were 8 million Democrat votes cast for Hillary Clinton in California. Do Americans want California voters to decide who wins the Presidency? This alone is a prime example why a constitutional republic is superior to a pure democracy. The Electoral College system was created by the Constitutions writers to prevent the country from being steamrolled by the most populous states. As long as the Constitution exists, so should the Electoral College.
Bruce M. Prior
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
