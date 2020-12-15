Letter: Electoral College

Re: the Dec. 12 op-ed, "A practical defense of the Electoral College." The author Tom Hruska writes, "...we would prefer to have the candidate with the most votes win the election. But...the Electoral College reduces the cost of elections...and almost always gives us the President with the most votes."
With all due respect to Dr. Hruska, his nearsightedness seems to be blinding him to a better solution. What we need to do is eliminate the Electoral College. Have the election process handled by a non-political agency of superior honor and credibility. Limit the amount of money spent campaigning for each candidate.
The Founding Fathers did not trust the masses and used the Electoral College as "training wheels." We need to get the Electoral College and politicians out of the election process. This way leads to a more perfect democracy.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
