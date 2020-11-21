Letter: Electoral College

Those who wish to abolish the Electoral College display a fundamental lack of understanding of the history of our country. The Electoral College was the result of a compromise, where the small states were rightly concerned that their voices would be drowned out by the more populated states. This resulted in a system that thwarts the tyranny of the majority. Our country is NOT a democracy, where decisions are made by popular vote. We are a democratic republic, in which we elect representatives to make the decisions for us. Those who would overthrow that system, including the Electoral College, do so at their own peril. Yes, today, the Democrats own the popular vote, but the pendulum swings both ways. One day, they will be the minority, and they will decry the unfairness of the popular vote, and wish for the days of the Electoral College.
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
