Letter: Electoral College

I can't believe how much shallow thinking occurs in Arizona, and some other small states. It must be a symptom of TDS. Or, maybe people never got educated in civics and history. The Founders specifically designed the Electoral College to maintain a Republic, and prevent a few large states from dominating the country. They understood the perils of trusting the popular vote. The Electoral system has served us well. If it is eliminated, these small states will be forgotten in Washington.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
