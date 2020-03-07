Letter: Electoral College
Re: the Feb. 28 article "To be fair, National Popular Vote should replace Electoral College."

In response to retired English teacher, Mark Moe’s letter on replacing the Electoral College: When Trump was elected, there was rioting in the streets, stores were broken Into, windows smashed. At that time the Electoral College did exactly what it was designed to do: It kept the yahoos from selecting the president. In the February 28 issue of The Wall Street Journal under Letters, readers give reasons why Mr. Moe’s suggestion to replace the Electoral College is a bad idea. Check it out.

Andrew Rutter, retired English teacher

Midtown

